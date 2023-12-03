Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan results 2023 LIVE: Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan assembly updates

Dec 03, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Rajasthan election results 2023: LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar and Nawan.

The Rajasthan State Assembly elections were held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. The Nagaur area constituency consists of Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan seats. The tenure of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 14 January 2024.

The counting of votes to begin at 8 am on Sunday, December 3.(HT Photo)

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress secured 100 seats, falling short of a majority by just one, but managed to form the government with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates. The BJP, in contrast, secured 70 seats, a significant decrease from the previous elections where it had won 163 seats.

LIVE vote counting updates for Nagaur constituencies:

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
LadnunKarnisinghBJP
DeedwanaJitendra SinghBJP
JayalResult awaited
NagaurResult awaited
KhinwsarHanuman BeniwalRLP
MakranaSumita BhincharBJP
ParbatsarMansingh KinsariaBJP
NawanMahendra ChoudharyINC

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
LadnunMukesh Kumar BhakarINC
DeedwanaChetan Singh ChoudharyINC
JayalManju DeviINC
NagaurMohan Ram ChoudharyBJP
KhinwsarHanuman BeniwalRTLP
MakranaRoopa RamBJP
ParbatsarRamniwas GawriyaINC
NawanMahendra ChoudharyINC

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:27 AM

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting has begun for Nagaur constituencies

    Counting begins for all Nagaur area constituencies Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar and Nawan.

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 07:13 PM

    Rajasthan poll results: Counting to begin at 8

