Rajasthan results 2023 LIVE: Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan assembly updates

The Rajasthan State Assembly elections were held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. The Nagaur area constituency consists of Ladnun, Deedwana, Jayal, Nagaur, Khinwsar, Makrana, Parbatsar, Nawan seats. The tenure of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 14 January 2024.

The counting of votes to begin at 8 am on Sunday, December 3.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress secured 100 seats, falling short of a majority by just one, but managed to form the government with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates. The BJP, in contrast, secured 70 seats, a significant decrease from the previous elections where it had won 163 seats.

LIVE vote counting updates for Nagaur constituencies:

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Ladnun Karnisingh BJP Deedwana Jitendra Singh BJP Jayal Result awaited Nagaur Result awaited Khinwsar Hanuman Beniwal RLP Makrana Sumita Bhinchar BJP Parbatsar Mansingh Kinsaria BJP Nawan Mahendra Choudhary INC

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Ladnun Mukesh Kumar Bhakar INC Deedwana Chetan Singh Choudhary INC Jayal Manju Devi INC Nagaur Mohan Ram Choudhary BJP Khinwsar Hanuman Beniwal RTLP Makrana Roopa Ram BJP Parbatsar Ramniwas Gawriya INC Nawan Mahendra Choudhary INC

