Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of Congress winning candidates

The current Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot faces the challenge to secure a second consecutive government formation for Indian National Congress(INC) with a majority win in the Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. Ashok Gehlot( (HT PHOTO))

In the 2018 Assembly Election in Rajasthan, INC had secured 100 seats while the BJP managed to win 73 seats.

Major political parties in Rajasthan include the BJP, Congress, SP, BSP and other regional parties. Notably, voters in Rajasthan have not elected the incumbent government in last 30 years.

