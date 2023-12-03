Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Rajasthan results LIVE: Dudu (SC), Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Dudu (SC), Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri seats

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 03, 2023 05:10 AM IST

  • Rajasthan election results 2023: LIVE counting updates for assembly seats of Dudu, Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South, Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri seats

The Rajasthan State Assembly elections were held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%. The votes will be counted, and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. The Ajmer constituency consists of Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South (SC), Nasirabad, Masuda, Kekri seats. The tenure of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 14 January 2024.

Polling in Rajasthan was held on November 25 at 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies (Representative Photo)

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress secured 100 seats, falling short of a majority by just one, but managed to form the government with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and independent candidates. The BJP, in contrast, secured 70 seats, a significant decrease from the previous elections where it had won 163 seats.

LIVE vote counting updates for Ajmer constituencies:

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 sitting MLAParty
DuduBabu Lal NagarIndependent
KishangarhSuresh TakIndependent
PushkarSuresh Singh RawatBJP
Ajmer NorthVasudev DevnanBJP
Ajmer South (SC)Anita BhadelBJP
NasirabadRamswaroop LambaBJP
MasudaRakesh PareekINC
KekriRaghu SharmaINC

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 11:02 PM

    Counting for Rajasthan State Assembly elections to begin at 8am

    The Rajasthan State Assembly elections were held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan rajasthan assembly election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.