Rajasthan to charge for wedding shoots at monuments, museums

Hawa Mahal, Albert Hall, and other monuments and museums in Rajasthan will now be available for couples to record pre and post-wedding videos by paying money.

"While ₹5,000 for 2 hours would be charged for pre and post-wedding shoots during office hours whereas ₹15,000 per hour will be charged during pre and post office hours,” said Prakash Chandra Sharma, director of art, literature, culture and archeology department.

Rajasthan is known for its beautiful archeological, architectural and tourism locales.

The list of the monuments where such shoots will be allowed include Albert Hall, Hawa Mahal, Nahargarh, Vidhyadhar Garden, Sisodiya Garden and other museums of the department, said Sharma.

The orders have been issued through gazette notification after amendment in the Rajasthan Monuments Arch sites and Act Rules 1968.

He said that earlier only still photography was allowed at such monuments and museums but now interested people will be able to record wedding videos by paying fees.