e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan to install solar panels atop Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal, other reservoirs

Rajasthan to install solar panels atop Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal, other reservoirs

Rajesh Yadav, the department principal secretary, said discussions are being held to install solar panels on the 190-km long Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal in Jodhpur region and other large reservoirs across the state.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2020 07:32 IST
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
olar Panels installed at Goodwill Harmony Sector-19, Airoli in Navi Mumbai.
olar Panels installed at Goodwill Harmony Sector-19, Airoli in Navi Mumbai. (HT File Photo/Representative Image )
         

Rajasthan’s public health engineering department (PHED) is mulling to install solar panels on top of the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal (RGLC) and other large reservoirs across the state.

Rajesh Yadav, the department principal secretary, said discussions are being held to install solar panels on the 190-km long Rajiv Gandhi Lift Canal in Jodhpur region and other large reservoirs across the state.

“This will not only save electricity at the pumping stations but help in producing additional energy,” Yadav said.

He said energy can be produced on a large scale by setting up a 110-megawatt solar plant in the RGLC region.

“A letter will be sent to NTPC to study the feasibility of the project (installation of solar panel) at RLGC or at other big raw water reservoirs,” said Yadav.

NTPC is a public sector undertaking engaged in generation of electricity and allied activities.

A senior official of the department said that around 140 such pumping stations have been identified in the state where solar plant of 75-kilo watt capacities is expected to be installed.

He said a similar project is being undertaken on the Narmada canal in Gujarat.

RGLC is a composite carrier system with eight intermediate pumpings at different stages. The system draws water from the Indira Gandhi Main Canal (IGMC).

Various drinking water schemes are sanctioned and have been executed with source as RGLC and are connected and sanctioned at different points on RGLC.

Jodhpur city is at its tail end.

PHED will use a mobile application for time-bound monitoring of each of the phases of drinking water projects in the state.

A special mobile app has been developed for this, through which photographs will be captured with geo-tagging on each stage of the projects.

In addition, the department has also developed an app GIMS or Government Instant Messaging System for messaging officials up to the level of executive engineers and junior chemist.

This will be used as an alternate to WhatsApp for the exchange of internal information, the official said.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
After Galwan fightback, 16 Bihar moving to Col Babu’s home state
After Galwan fightback, 16 Bihar moving to Col Babu’s home state
85% Covid-19 deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
85% Covid-19 deaths in 45-plus age bracket: Govt data
Banned apps told to disclose location of centres, data collection method
Banned apps told to disclose location of centres, data collection method
Breathe Into the Shadows review: Jr Bachchan’s web career off to poor start
Breathe Into the Shadows review: Jr Bachchan’s web career off to poor start
Covid-19 victims’ bodies lie unattended at Patna hospital, removed after viral video
Covid-19 victims’ bodies lie unattended at Patna hospital, removed after viral video
War, terror failed to stop Parliament but coronavirus poses new challenge
War, terror failed to stop Parliament but coronavirus poses new challenge
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In