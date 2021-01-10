Vasundhara Raje ‘supporters’ form new front

IND USA
The outfit, formed by Jaipur-based lawyer and former state president of the BJP’s legal cell, Vijay Bhardwaj, is projecting Raje as the CM candidate for the 2023 state polls.
By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:34 AM IST
BJP state president Satish Poonia said: “This front and its messages are being floated on social media and there is nothing on the ground."(PTI Photo)

People claiming to be supporters of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje have formed an outfit named Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan Manch (VRSRM), saying that they want her to be the state’s chief minister for the third time.

The outfit, formed by Jaipur-based lawyer and former state president of the BJP’s legal cell, Vijay Bhardwaj, is projecting Raje as the CM candidate for the 2023 state polls. “The manch is a non-political outfit formed to highlight the policies of Raje’s government and it is not a parallel organisation to BJP,” said Bhardwaj.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said: “This front and its messages are being floated on social media and there is nothing on the ground. When asked whether there is patronage to the front by Raje, he said: “So far, there is no such thing but if something happens then we will discuss”.

