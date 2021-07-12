Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Rajeev Chandrasekhar loses Twitter verification badge; restored later
india news

Rajeev Chandrasekhar loses Twitter verification badge; restored later

The development has been attributed to a change in Chandrasekhar's username. According to Twitter's verification policy, users lose their verification badge if they change their username.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar with PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the new minister of state for electronics and information technology, on Monday lost the blue verified badge on his Twitter handle, in a development attributed to Twitter's service rules. However, the badge was restored, within hours of being removed.

Twitter is yet to officially comment on the issue. However, according to its verification policy, if an account holder changes their username, their blue verification badge is automatically removed. Chandrasekhar, who was inducted into the Union council of ministers on July 7, was earlier using @rajeev_mp as his username, which upon his induction, was changed to @Rajeev_GoI.

Twitter's policy rules also state that the blue tick can be removed if an account has been inactive for a period of six months. This rule led to vice president Venkaiah Naidu, losing the verification badge of his personal Twitter handle, in June. In this case too, the badge was restored within hours of being removed.

Monday's development comes at a time when the social media giant is engaged in a faceoff with the central government over the new Information and Technology Rules. Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was among those inducted into the council of ministers last Wednesday and replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as the new minister information and technology minister, has already reiterated his predecessor's stance, stating that Twitter "must follow the law of the land."

