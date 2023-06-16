Ex-senior Tamil Nadu cop Rajesh Das sent to three years' jail for sexually harassing junior

A Tamil Nadu court on Friday convicted and sentenced Rajesh Das, the former Special Director-General of the state's police force, to three years imprisonment in a sexual harassment case filed by a junior officer in February 2021. Das was also fined ₹10,000. The court in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram also imposed a fine of ₹500 on a male cop who had tried to stop the complaint from being filed.

What was the case?

Senior IPS officer Rajesh Das convicted of sexual harassment of junior by Tamil Nadu court. (Source: Twitter/Shilpa1308)

The woman police officer had accused Das of inappropriate behaviour while the two were on-duty in the state's central districts. This was when All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Edappadi Palaniswami was chief minister.

The state set up a six-member committee to probe the complaint.

Also, following the complaint - which became a major issue ahead of the 2021 Assembly election that the AIADMK lost - Das was replaced by Jayanth Murali, Additional Director General in-charge of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and placed under compulsory wait; meaning he had no specific assignment.

What did the Madras High Court say?

Months after the complaint was filed the Madras High Court dismissed a plea by Das challenging the jurisdictional competence of the Villupuram court.

Justice P Velmurugan junked the plea, saying the High Court found no 'perversity' in the order passed by Villupuram court in rejecting a similar petition, and directed the lower court to not bear 'prejudice' to the petitioner.

What did the opposition say?

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin - now chief minister - said his party 'will never allow disgraceful situation... for women in Tamil Nadu police'.

