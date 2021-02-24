Tamil Nadu IPS officer accuses colleague of sexual harassment, inquiry ordered
An Indian Police Service officer in Tamil Nadu has filed a sexual harassment complaint against her colleague, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour during chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s recent tour to central districts, people aware of the matter said. The home department has set up a six-member committee to probe the complaint against the officer.
Rajesh Das, who was serving as Tamil Nadu’s special director general (law and order) has been replaced by Jayanth Murali, the additional director general in-charge of vigilance and anti-corruption, Das has been placed under compulsory wait, officialese to denote a situation where a civil servant is not given any specific assignment.
The transfer orders came into effect immediately. Das was not part of the security meetings conducted ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Coimbatore district on Thursday.
Officials said the alleged harassment happened when the two police officers were on duty for chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s tour to central districts.
HT reached out to Rajesh Das for his comments. He hasn’t responded to phone calls and a text message. This report will be updated when he does.
A senior woman police officer familiar with the details of the allegation said the IPS officer was right to file a formal complaint.
“She has done the right thing by filing an official complaint against another senior officer. Nobody should tolerate this and the government should take immediate action,” she said.
Additional chief secretary Jayashree Raghunandan is the presiding officer of the committee set up by the government to ascertain the facts of the alleged incident, according to the order issued by home secretary SK Prabakar. Four officers from the police department and a member from the International Justice Mission, Loretta Jhona are its members..
“The committee shall take necessary further course of action as per provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 on the said complaint,” the home department order seen by HT said.
Opposition parties took up the issue, using it to attack chief minister Palaniswami ahead of the assembly elections expected to be held in April-May.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin, “The DMK will never allow this disgraceful situation created by the chief minister for women working in the Tamil Nadu police.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’ Anantnag
- The police said they were ascertaining the identities and affiliation of the two terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lives lost to wildlife-human conflict inadequately compensated in India: Study
- The research says the average compensation paid for human death in the country is ₹1,91,437, and the average compensation paid for injury is ₹6,185.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Railways ministry clarifies fare hike and all latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India rejects Pakistan's criticism of human rights situation in Kashmir at UNHRC
- India’s “right of reply” to the Pakistani minister’s speech was delivered by Seema Pujani, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha MLA arrested in job scam gets bail, but will remain in jail
- Despite the bail, Pradeep Panigrahy will not be released from prison as three other cases of fraud have been filed by the people of Ganjam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's foodgrain output to rise 2% in 2020-21: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govt has no business to be in business': PM Modi bats for privatisation
- Reiterating his government’s stance on privatisation, the Prime Minister said, “We have made it clear in the new public sector enterprise policy that government will have limited role in only four strategic sectors and all other public sector units can be privatised.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyberabad cops bust racket in Telangana after fraudulent issue of 72 passports
- Cyberabad police have arrested eight people in the passport scam, including two policemen who were responsible for verifying applications.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu IPS officer accuses colleague of sexual harassment, inquiry ordered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'TDP-sponsored': BJP on hurling of footwear at party leader during TV debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After court rap over Disha's arrest, Delhi Police chief explains intent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways ministry clarifies on fare hike: 'Aim to prevent crowding during Covid'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand becomes fourth state with women’s police commando unit
- The 22 women commandos have been trained in rock climbing, counter-terrorism, bomb disposal, unarmed combat and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘De-escalation in Ladakh still a long way off’: General Naravane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress collects over 1 lakh ‘gamosas’ with anti-CAA message
- The Congress has declared that it won’t allow imposition of the legislation, which eases rules of citizenship for religious minorities from Muslim-majority nations Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, in the state if it comes to power.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox