Rajinikanth taunts AIADMK again, says EPS as Chief Minister is a miracle

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:32 IST

Nine days after he angered the AIADMK with a comment on leadership vaccum, celluloid superstar Rajinikant took another swipe at the ruling party in Tamil Nadu saying Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) assuming office and continuing to hold the reins of power is a ‘miracle’.

The occasion was a concert on Sunday night by maestro Ilayaraja to celebrate versatile actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party president Kamal Hassan’s 60 years in films. It witnessed both Rajinikanth and Hassan sharing the stage and displaying their friendship.

“Two years ago, Edappadi Palaniswami would not have even dreamt of becoming the Chief Minister. And it happened. Then, it was said that he would last in the office of Chief Minister only for a few days. Everybody spoke about it. Almost 99% people believed it so. However, proving wrong such predictions, he has been continuing for two years. It is a miracle! Wonders do happen! It happened yesterday. It is happening today and will happen tomorrow!” Rajinikant said to the huge applause of the large audience.

The AIADMK was quick to react. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said Rajinikanth might believe in ‘marvels and miracles’, but it is hard work that has brought EPS to his current position.

“The Chief Minister did not come to the post by chance. It is sheer hard work of 45 years. The only miracle that would happen in 2021 is the people of Tamil Nadu giving the mandate to the AIADMK,” he told the media adding that the AIADMK is being targeted by the actors in the hope that it would help their political career.

On November 9, Rajinakanth had riled both the AIADMK and the opposition DMK with his remark that there is a leadership vaccum in the state. Both Rajinikanth and Hassan, who endorsed the former’s view, faced the ire of EPS, who questioned their credentials and antecedents to enter politics.

“There is no leadership vacuum or a political void as actors who entertain political ambition at the fag-end of their film career think it to be. They are under an illusion to translate their popularity in films in politics as well. Thespian Sivaji Ganesan, an actor par excellence, failed miserably in electoral politics. The same fate awaits them,” EPS had said then adding that the bypoll victories of the AIADMK had proved this beyond any doubt.

DMK treasurer and former Minister K Durai Murugan said his party president MK Stalin had filled up the political and leadership void long back.

“Stalin had filled the void long back and proved his mettle in the Lok Sabha elections, taking the party to a resounding victory. Those who talk about a vacuum are chasing a mirage,” was his response.

At Sunday’s event titled “Ungal Naan”, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, father of popular actor Vijay, appealed to both Rajinikanth and Hassan to team up for the 2021 assembly polls.

But the duo chose only to exhibit mutual admiration and reiterate that their friendship of 43 years could never be broken despite ideological and political differences.

While Kamal had launched the MNM and fought the Lok Sabha elections, securing around five per cent vote share, Rajinikanth is yet to launch his party.