Home / India News / Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award, says Javadekar
india news

Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award, says Javadekar

The prestigious award is named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, and was instituted in 1969.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Actor Rajinikanth.(PTI)

Actor Rajinikanth will receive the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

The prestigious award is named after the father of Indian cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, and was instituted in 1969. The award is conferred by the government for outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema.

The award is comprised of a Golden Lotus and a cash prize of 10 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
film star rajinikanth
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP