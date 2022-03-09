Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict gets bail, was in jail for over 32 years

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rajib Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalam and said the court is of the view that since Perarivalam has already undergone sentence for more than 30 years, the court is of the view that he is entitled to bail. “Taking into account the fact that the applicant has spent over 30 years in prison, we are of the considered view that he is entitled to be released on bail, inspite of the vehement opposition by the Centre,” the bench noted.

The bench comprising Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai passed the order is a special leave petition filed by Perarivalan in 2016 against the refusal of the Madras high court to entertain his plea seeking commutation of sentence. The bench noted that Perarivalan is on parole at present and was given parole thrice earlier, LiveLaw reported.

The court said the bail will be subject to the satisfaction of the trial court's conditions and the Perarivalan has to report to the local police at Jolarpettai during the first week of every month.

The Centre opposed the grant of bail as additional solicitor general KM Narataj submitted that Perarivalan has already availed the benefit of mercy petition once and his death penalty was commuted to life sentence by teh Supreme Court in 2014.

