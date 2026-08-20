How PM Modi, Rahul, others paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was remembered by political leaders across the spectrum on his 82nd birth anniversary on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leaders paid tributes to the late leader.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on former PM’s 82nd birth anniversary. (Narendramodi,Rahulgandhi,mallikarjunkharge/X)

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“On the occasion of his birth anniversary, paying homage to former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's wife, and children, Congress leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul Gandhi remembered his father on X. “Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen..Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage. The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Gandhi remembered his father on X. “Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen..Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage. The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Rajnath Singh also remembered the former prime minister and acknowledged his contribution to the country's development.

“On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi, I pay my tributes to him. He also made a significant contribution to India's journey of development,” Singh said.

Congress' tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Congress leaders highlighted Rajiv Gandhi's focus on India's youth, technology and modernisation. Congress MP Pawan Khera described Rajiv Gandhi as “one of its greatest champions of the youth” and said his vision continued to inspire the party.

“Shri Rajiv Gandhi was not just the Prime Minister of India, but one of its greatest champions of the youth – a leader who believed that young Indians were not just the future, but the force that would build a modern nation. His vision of a modern, technologically advanced, economically confident India remains both an inspiration and a responsibility for the Congress Party. Heartfelt tributes to Rajiv ji on his 82nd birth anniversary,” Khera said.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered Rajiv Gandhi on Sadbhavana Diwas, recalling his focus on technological progress, young people and new ideas.

“Today, on Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader who awakened hope in millions and helped prepare India for the promise of the 21st century. His legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India’s youth, technological progress and the power of new ideas,” Kharge said.

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He added, “Perhaps the most meaningful tribute to Rajiv Ji would be to strengthen India’s timeless spirit of empathy, harmony and reconciliation, while nurturing intellectual freedom, innovation and the aspirations of our young people.”

“We pay our deepest respects on his birth anniversary and remember his tremendous contribution to the nation,” Kharge said.

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Congress MP K C Venugopal also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, remembering him as a visionary leader whose work helped prepare India for the 21st century.

“Remembering with deep fondness and reverence Bharat Ratna Late Sh. Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary. A visionary and dynamic leader who inspired millions and transformed our country to prepare it for the 21st Century,” Venugopal wrote on X.

He said Congress workers and leaders continued to follow Rajiv Gandhi’s path and work towards fulfilling his vision for the country.

“His journey was cut short too soon, and his ultimate sacrifice for the sake of India’s unity must never be forgotten. We miss you Rajiv ji!” he said.

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Venugopal also offered floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi on his birth anniversary.

How did Rajiv Gandhi die?

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

The former prime minister was killed when an Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) operative, identified as Thenmozhi Rajaratnam alias Dhanu, detonated an explosive device near him. Several others were also killed in the blast.

Rajiv Gandhi was 46 years old. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1991.

The assassination came amid tensions linked to India’s earlier military involvement in Sri Lanka’s civil war. The LTTE had opposed the deployment of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka.