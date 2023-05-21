‘Papa, aap mere sath hain’: Rahul’s emotional tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary; Congress honours ex-PM

On former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid an emotional tribute to his late father by sharing a heartfelt video gracefully capturing his remarkable political journey. Along with the over two-minute video, Rahul penned a heartfelt caption that said “पापा, आप मेरे साथ ही हैं, एक प्रेरणा के रूप में, यादों में, सदा! (Father, you are always with me, as an inspiration, forever in my memories).”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying tribute on the 32nd death anniversary of late Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi, New Delhi, Sunday.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Today marks the 32nd death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber in 1991. The incident had taken place during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today, ex-Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the late Congress leader’s memorial site Vir Bhumi in New Delhi and paid their respects. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also present.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge also remembered the contributions of the “great son of India” in nation building. He said “Through multiple interventions such as lowering of voting age, strengthening Panchayati Raj,Telecom & IT revolution, and sustained peace accords — he transformed India, propelling it in the 21st century.”

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and other party members and workers also remembered Rajiv Gandhi and echoed similar sentiments that his sacrifice will always inspire the Congress party members to work towards nation building.

Rajiv Gandhi, the youngest PM of India to date, assumed office from 1984 to 1989. Coming from the politically powerful Nehru–Gandhi family, he took charge of the country following the tragic assassination of his mother and former PM, Indira Gandhi, in 1984.

Born in 1944 in Bombay, Rajiv Gandhi entered politics after the demise of his brother Sanjay Gandhi in a fighter plane crash in 1980 and a year later, secured a win in the Lok Sabha elections from his brother’s parliamentary constituency of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Before becoming the PM, he also served as the Congress general secretary.

