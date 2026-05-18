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Rajnath embarks on 4-day trip to Vietnam and South Korea

Rajnath embarks on 4-day trip to Vietnam and South Korea

Published on: May 18, 2026 02:30 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday embarked on a four-day visit to Vietnam and South Korea to explore ways to shore up strategic defence cooperation, including joint production of military hardware.

Rajnath embarks on 4-day trip to Vietnam and South Korea

Before leaving for Vietnam's capital Hanoi, Singh said the focus of his trip to the two Asian nations will be to strengthen defence industrial partnerships, boost maritime collaboration and promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

After concluding his trip to Vietnam, the defence minister will travel to South Korea on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

Singh's visit to Vietnam comes days after the two countries elevated their ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam's trip to New Delhi.

In Hanoi, Singh will hold bilateral talks with National Defence Minister Gen Phan Van Giang.

It is understood that the two sides will also deliberate on the prevailing situation in the South China Sea, a region that has witnessed increasing Chinese military muscle-flexing.

"The ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Singh will also meet Minister of Defence Acquisition Programme Administration Lee, Yong-cheol and chair the India-Korea business roundtable.

"The natural alignment of India's 'Act East Policy' and the Republic of Korea's 'Indo-Pacific Strategy', as well as shared values in the Indo-Pacific Region, has opened a new chapter in the relations between the two countries," the ministry said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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