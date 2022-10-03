Home / India News / Rajnath hails ‘Prachand’ light combat helicopters, says ‘important milestone’

Rajnath hails ‘Prachand’ light combat helicopters, says ‘important milestone’

Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:41 PM IST

The LHCs are expected to be used primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.

Rajnath Singh attends the event as IAF inducts made-in-India LCHS.&nbsp;((ANI) )
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

As India inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) 'Prachand' on Monday, defence minister Rajnath Singh hailed the moment as an “important milestone” in defence production.

"For a long time, there was a need for attack helicopters & during the 1999 Kargil war, its need was felt seriously. The LCH is a result of research & development for two decades. And its induction into IAF is an important milestone in defence production,' he said at the Jodhpur Air Force Station where the LCHs were inducted.

The fleet – which comprises four helicopters – has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The LHCs are expected to be used primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.

Besides Singh, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and other senior military officials were present at the key event.

Here are the top quotes from Rajnath's speech:

Elaborating on LCH's capability, Rajnath said, “It is capable of dodging the enemy, carrying a variety of ammunition, and delivering it to the site quickly. LCH perfectly meets the needs of our armed forces in various terrains and it is an ideal platform for both our Army and Airforce.”

“Air Force has played an important role in the nation's security. Whether it's internal threats or external war, IAF has always strengthened national security with their courage & bravery. The induction of indigenously developed LCH will increase the efficiency of IAF.”

Rajnath Singh said the defence of the nation is a top priority, adding that India will soon be among the superpowers.

“We are fully committed to it. I can say with full confidence that in the coming time, India will be first whenever there is talk of superpowers including military power in the world.”

He said: “Recent Ukrainian conflict or earlier conflicts teach us that heavy weapon systems and platforms, which are unable to move rapidly across the battlefield, have low capability, and become easy targets for the enemy.”

The timing for the induction of the LCHs could not have been better, said Singh.

“The induction of indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) will enhance our capability and will boost defence production. There could not have been a better timing for the induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors, Rajasthan.”

(With ANI inputs)

rajnath singh
