Rajnath okays increase in financial powers of armed forces

By Amitoj Singh Kalsi
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the expansion of financial powers to the armed forces through the Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services (DFPDS) 2021.The move aims to empower field formations, improve operational preparedness, and ease cross-service cooperation among the armed forces.

Singh said it is an important step in strengthening the country’s security infrastructure. The order approved substantial enhancement in the schedules related to indigenisation, research, and development by up to three times the existing powers, in line with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

A general enhancement of up to two times has been approved for the competent financial authorities (CFAs). In certain schedules, this enhancement at field formations is in the range of up to 5-10 times on account of operational requirements,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Delegated financial powers of vice chiefs of the services have been increased by 10 percent, subject to an overall ceiling of 500 crore,” it said.

The ministry said the financial powers of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs Of Staff Committee as CFA have been enhanced substantially and aligned with that of the vice chiefs of the services.

The statement by the ministry of defence also stated that any clarifications or interpretation of these provisions will be addressed by an empowered committee.

