Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur flag off concentrators for oxygen banks in Himachal Pradesh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday flagged off trucks transporting 900 oxygen concentrators for Himachal Pradesh under an initiative launched by Union minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur, a native of the hill state. The oxygen concentrators, Singh said, will cater to 1,400 beds and strengthen Himachal Pradesh's fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Applauding Thakur, the junior finance minister, said, "I applaud him for setting up an oxygen bank for Himachal Pradesh. He has previously sent multiple consignments, including several Covid relief materials and his efforts are immensely admirable. This is a big effort and I encourage him to continue social efforts for his constituency and state." Thakur, Singh further said, took up this endeavour with the intent of "seva" (service) which, he said, is in line with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) motto of "seva hi sangathan."

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur, Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency, thanked the defence minister for flagging off the trucks. "Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have provided over 1,000 oxygen concentrators and three pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants for Himachal Pradesh. We have also strengthened the local administration by providing masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, surgical gloves and other Covid resources. Additionally, we dispatched 17 mobile medical units carrying Covid relief materials for 12 districts in our state," he said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Hamirpur MP added that all efforts have been made to avert the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and thus save lives.

Besides Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda recently laid the foundation for two PSA oxygen plants containing 140 litres per minute (LPM) each for Hamirpur and Bilaspur and flagged off 108 oxygen concentrators along with 160 oxygen cylinders as part of Covid relief materials for Himachal Pradesh.