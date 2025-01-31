Rajnath Singh asks CAs to ‘innovate, adapt, evolve into strategic advisors’

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called upon chartered accountants (CAs) to evolve into “strategic advisors, ethical guardians and innovators” to stay relevant in a dynamic and technology-driven environment. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo from X)

“This dynamic environment demands constant innovation. The traditional ways of processing and analysing information are being challenged by new innovations whose value is still not clear. These realities mean that as accountants, you must not only learn continuously but also innovate and adapt to stay ahead of the curve,” Singh said while addressing the inaugural session of the World Forum of Accountants organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Singh said critical thinking, emotional intelligence and adaptability are essential in today’s times.

“You are the guardians of trust, the gatekeepers of accountability, and ultimately, the custodians of prosperity in this ever-evolving world. The future not only demands expertise, but also courage and creativity to innovate and uphold the highest standards of your profession,” he said.

He hailed the CAs for their trustworthiness and expertise. “For CAs, the signature is not just a symbol, but also a representation of trust, integrity and professionalism. It has the ability to influence financial decisions, shape businesses and impact the lives of one and all.”

Singh told the CAs that they were the sentinels of organisational transparency, tasked with disseminating crucial information about profits, losses, cash flows, balance sheets, assets and liabilities. He said being trustworthy, truthful, and maintaining integrity were the fundamental individual values for any accountant, terming CAs as the cornerstone of the collective ethos that upholds the credibility of the entire financial ecosystem.

The theme of the three-day event is ‘Accountability Meets Innovation (AI): For a Sustainable Planet’.