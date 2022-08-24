Rajnath Singh calls for joint fight against terror at SCO meet in Tashkent

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Afghan territory must not be used to intimidate or attack any country by providing safe havens and training to terrorists and called for resolution of the Russia-Ukraine crisis through dialogue.

Addressing a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbekistan capital of Tashkent, Singh urged member states to jointly fight and eliminate terrorism, including the cross-border variety, calling the menace one of the most serious challenges to global peace and security.

“India reiterates its resolve to fight all forms of terrorism and make the region peaceful, secure and stable. We seek to develop joint institutional capabilities with SCO member states, which, while respecting the sensitivities of each country, creates the spirit of cooperation among individuals, societies and nations,” Singh said, according to a defence ministry release issued in Delhi.

While expressing New Delhi’s full support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, he asked the SCO member states to encourage the authorities in Kabul to achieve national reconciliation through dialogue and negotiation, and establish an inclusive political structure.

While calling for talks to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis, he said, “India is concerned about the humanitarian crisis in and around Ukraine. We have extended our support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General, UN agencies and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to provide humanitarian assistance.”

He said India accorded high priority to SCO because of its “unwavering belief in multilateralism.” “There is a need to strengthen ties with SCO member states bilaterally and within the framework of the organisation on the basis of equality, respect and mutual understanding.”

He invited SCO member states to visit India in 2023 when New Delhi assumes the presidency of the grouping.

While interacting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, Singh conveyed his gratitude to Russia for arresting in Moscow a terrorist who was planning attacks in India.

