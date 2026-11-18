Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the Ministry of Defence in Tokyo on Wednesday, where he was received by his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He arrived at Japan’s Defence Ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday, where he was received by counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi. (X/@rajnathsingh/Representative image)

Upon his arrival at the Ministry, Singh was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

The Defence Minister, alongside External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, reached the Japanese capital earlier on Wednesday to participate in the 4th India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting (2 2).

Upon landing, Singh was welcomed by India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, who also received EAM Jaishankar alongside Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Madhu Sudan.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy stated, "Hon’ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar has arrived in Tokyo to participate in the Fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Meeting (“2 2”) and hold the Nineteenth India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue. Ambassador Mallick and DCM @Msudan welcome EAM in Tokyo on his arrival."

Alongside his bilateral discussions with Koizumi, Singh and EAM Jaishankar will co-chair the 2 2 Ministerial Dialogue on the Indian side, alongside Koizumi and Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi.

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During the dialogue, the two countries will assess the entire range of their bilateral defence and strategic partnership, discuss regional and global issues, and reiterate their joint resolve towards a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Singh's bilateral engagement with Koizumi marks the third meeting between the two defence ministers in 2026.

Carrying forward the progress made during their previous interactions in New Delhi in August and on the margins of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October, the two ministers will deliberate on boosting collaboration in defence technology and equipment, strengthening maritime security, expanding the scope and sophistication of tri-service joint exercises, and fostering closer industrial ties.

Highlighting the broader objective of Singh's visit, the MoD said in a statement, "The upcoming visit aims to further deepen bilateral defence ties and chart the roadmap for enhanced operational and industrial synergy between the two countries."

Earlier on Tuesday, ahead of his departure, Singh expressed anticipation about holding productive discussions during his visit to further cement the long-standing partnership.

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"India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in mutual trust, democratic values, and a shared vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific," Singh posted on X.

Sharing his plans for the visit, the Defence Minister said, “During this visit, we will review the steady progress in our defence and security cooperation and explore new avenues to deepen collaboration in technology, maritime security, and regional stability. I look forward to productive discussions that will further strengthen the enduring friendship between our two nations.”