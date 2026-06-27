‘Rajnath Singh misled Parliament’: Oppn's big charge after soldiers killed in Op Sindoor named; Centre responds

After the government released the names of six military personnel who died during Operation Sindoor last year, the opposition hit out at the Centre over defence minister Rajnath Singh's Parliament speech made on the subject last year.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses an event in Nagpur. (ANI Photo)(Snehal Sontakke)

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The names of the six military personnel, five from the Army and one from IAF, were inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial, as a tribute to the fallen heroes. This marks the first formal public acknowledgement of the fatalities suffered by the Indian armed forces during the operation.

The Congress, while sharing Rajnath Singh's remarks claiming that no Indian soldiers were harmed during Operation Sindoor, hit out at the government for what it said was “misleading the nation and concealing the martyrdom from the nation”.

Following the opposition's attack over Singh's statements, the Ministry of Defence clarified on Singh's remark and said the opposition deliberately ignore the full context of the remarks.

Also Read: Names of 6 soldiers killed in action during Operation Sindoor made public for 1st time

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{{^usCountry}} "Certain posts circulating on social media platforms have sought to misrepresent the Raksha Mantri's address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28, 2025. These posts have selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the Raksha Mantri claimed that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor. These are deliberately misleading and factually incorrect," the defence ministry said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Certain posts circulating on social media platforms have sought to misrepresent the Raksha Mantri's address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28, 2025. These posts have selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the Raksha Mantri claimed that no Indian soldier lost his life during Operation Sindoor. These are deliberately misleading and factually incorrect," the defence ministry said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Certain posts circulating on social media platforms have sought to misrepresent the Raksha Mantri’s address delivered on the floor of Parliament on July 28, 2025. These posts have selectively quoted an isolated portion of the speech to falsely imply that the Raksha Mantri claimed… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) June 27, 2026

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"Those who have sought to construct a controversy out of Raksha Mantri's Parliamentary address have done so by deliberately ignoring the full context of his remarks," the statement added.

Clarifying on Rajnath Singh's statement, the ministry said that the minister's address sought to clarify a dominant narrative that Indian pilots had died during Operation Sindoor.

"It was in direct reference to this specific and mischievous narrative that the Raksha Mantri made the statement in question. His remarks were, therefore, a targeted and contextually specific response to a falsehood that was gaining dangerous traction at that moment," it said.

What Rajnath Singh said before

On July 28, while speaking before the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that no Indian soldiers were harmed during Operation Sindoor.

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While speaking during the 16-hour long discussion, "If you want to ask the question, then ask whether any of our brave soldiers were harmed in this operation? The answer is, no, none of our soldiers were harmed."

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The Congress shared the video clip from last year, saying, "Nation will not forgive Narendra Modi." However, the ministry of defence has now clarified that Rajnath Singh's remarks are misrepresented in the now viral clip.

Congress leader Manish Tewari said if there are some other facts, the government should squarely put them on the table of Parliament during the ensuing monsoon session.

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"@rajnathsingh ji during the debate on Operation Sindoor said that no harm was caused to any Indian Solider during operation Sindoor. Was he oblivious of the facts when he addressed Parliament ? 13 months later Government releases names of six soldier killed during Operation Sindhoor, namely Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Agniveer Murali Naik, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh, and Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar.," Tewari said in a post on X.

Good grief. The myth of Modi as a Vikas Purush has been demolished.



The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) prepares an India Reforms Scorecard, tracking 30 key economic and governance reforms identified by leading economists, business associations,… https://t.co/7mqqwmYomm — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) June 26, 2026

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Congress leader Pawan Khera asked whether Rajnath Singh was unaware of the facts or he chose to mislead Parliament despite knowing the truth.

"Either Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unaware, when addressing Parliament, that six soldiers had already been martyred. If that is the case, it raises a grave question mark over the minister, who lacks knowledge of the very ministry he leads. Or else, he knew the truth and yet chose to mislead Parliament. That is even more serious, because it proves that this government lies to the nation--oaths and all--in the temple of democracy. Whichever is true, some facts remain unchanged," Khera said.

Also Read: ‘Tweet on Rafah, silent on Hindus in Dhaka’: BJP slams Sonia Gandhi's Gaza article

Govt reveals names of six personnel

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The government on Friday, for the first time, officially revealed the names of six Indian military personnel who were killed in action during Operation Sindoor.

The names were published in the Roll of Honour section on the National War Memorial website and inscribed at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This was the first formal public acknowledgement of the fatalities suffered by the Indian armed forces during the operation.

The names of six military personnel include Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade, Rifleman Sunil Kumar, Vir Chakra, of 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment, Aviation Technician Mood Muralinaik of 851 Light Regiment, Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh of 237 Field Workshop Company and Sergeant Surendra Kumar, Vayu Medal, of 39 Wing.

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