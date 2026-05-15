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Rajnath Singh, N Chandrababu Naidu lay foundation for 16,000 crore AMCA infrastructure project

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project is expected to generate 7,500 jobs, an official release said.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 12:52 pm IST
ANI |
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Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, and minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project in Puttaparthi on Friday.

Rajnath Singh and Naidu also laid the foundation for a few more defence and drone city projects. (@ncbn X/ANI Photo)

According to AP CMO, the prestigious AMCA project, being established at an estimated cost of 15,803 crore, is expected to generate employment opportunities for nearly 7,500 people and strengthen India's indigenous defence and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

In addition to the AMCA project, the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for several other defence-related projects proposed within the Drone City initiative.

During the visit, Chandrababu Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Minister Lokesh, and other dignitaries inspected a defence exhibition showcasing advanced military equipment, including missiles, hand grenades, modern firearms, and a fighter aircraft prototype, as per the CMO's statement.

The projects launched during the visit include the Flight Testing Centre, Naval Systems Facility, Defence Energetics units, ammunition plants and Drone City infrastructure projects.

Various MoUs with the Government of Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be signed.

 
rajnath singh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh, N Chandrababu Naidu lay foundation for 16,000 crore AMCA infrastructure project
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