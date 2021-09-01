Rajnath Singh praises Adityanath, launches 180 projects in U.P.

Lucknow: Praising the “tough stand” taken by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on law and order in the state, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said, “The heartbeat of criminals stops when they hear the name Yogi.”

Singh was speaking after he, along with the UP chief minister, laid the foundation stones for 180 projects that will come up at an estimated cost of ₹1,710 crore in a programme at Jyotiba Phule Park in Lucknow.

They also inaugurated the Victoria Street-Charak Flyover on the occasion.

Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow said, “Had Yogi Aditynath not been the chief minister, then I would not have been able to work so much for Lucknow.”

“If we want to ensure good governance in the state, it is not possible without better law and order. Development is also not possible without it. He should be appreciated for the strict action taken by him,” the Union minister said.

Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh had changed and the state was in second place in the ease of doing business rankings. “That’s why it has attracted investment of ₹65,000 crore during the corona period. From 2003 to 2017, the state government ensured a steep fall in economy, law and order, but today everything is looking up,” he added.

Describing the Victoria Street flyover as “a historic work”, Singh said it earlier took one hour to cover the 4-km distance, but now commuters would be able to cross the stretch in three minutes.

Five flyovers have been completed and work on the next four would start soon, said Rajnath Singh.

Singh also drew the attention of the CM to the slow pace of 100-km ring road project in Lucknow, urging him for its timely completion. “I request CM to show his ‘tevar’ (attitude) as only he can do that,” he said.

The defence minister also appreciated Adityanath for providing over 250 acres on lease of Re 1 for a facility to manufacture Brahmos missiles in Lucknow under the defence corridor project.

He added, “Every household in Lucknow will get piped natural gas (PNG) connection. Green Gas Limited has agreed to lay PNG lines across the city. Now the cost of gas will be less.”

Rajnath also hailed the CM for his sensitivity during the coronavirus pandemic, citing the facilities provided to children whose parents died due to the infection.

The defence minister asked his supporters to have a picture of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on every hoarding which they put up for his welcome.

“God has created the wonderful duo of Modi at the Centre and Yogi in UP. That’s why 90% of people have been benefited by government schemes in the state,” the defence minister added.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls early next year.