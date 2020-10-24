Rajnath Singh reviews army’s Trishakti Corps in Sukna, says ‘India’s borders are protected due to you’

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:36 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India has always made an effort to maintain good relations with its neighbouring countries amid an ongoing border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. Singh was speaking in West Bengal’s Darjeeling as he started his two-day visit to the eastern state and Sikkim during which he will be visiting and interacting with troops in different forward areas.

“India always wants good relations with all its neighbouring countries. We have always made an effort for the same,” Singh said. “But our jawans have had to sacrifice their lives from time to time to protect our borders, integrity and universality,“ the defence minister said at the headquarters of the Indian Army’s 33 Corps in Darjeeling’s Sukna.

Mentioning the attack in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, during which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in June this year, the BJP leader said: “This time in Galwan, our 20 jawans of Bihar Regiment sacrificed themselves to protect our motherland.” “Due to brave soldiers like you, the borders of this country are protected. The entire country is proud of you,” he added.

The defence minister also reviewed the preparedness of the Indian Army at Sukna. Singh arrived at the military base of 33 Corps, also known as the ‘Trishakti’ Corps, late on Saturday afternoon and was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

Singh’s two-day visit comes as India and China are engaged in a standoff in Ladakh since early this year. On his visit to Sikkim, the defence minister will review troops deployed at the borders and assessing their preparedness against China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

India and China have so far held several diplomatic and military level talks over the border tension, with no breakthrough so far.