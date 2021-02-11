Rajnath Singh’s full statement on ‘present situation’ in eastern Ladakh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a statement on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and confirmed India and China’s disengagement plan for the southern and northern banks of Pangong Tso. The two sides have agreed to pull back troops from these friction areas in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will move its forces to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank and the Indian Army will move to its base near Finger 3, he told the upper house of Parliament.

Singh said the decision was taken during the ninth round of corps-commander level talks held

held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24.

Here is Rajnath Singh’s full statement