Home / India News / Rajnath Singh, South Korean counterpart discussed new domains in defence cooperation
india news

Rajnath Singh, South Korean counterpart discussed new domains in defence cooperation

Rajnath Singh lauded the stellar contribution of Republic of Korea in the pandemic mitigation efforts.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Defence of Republic of Korea Suh Wook during bilateral talks on Defence Cooperation. (ANI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Defence of Republic of Korea Suh Wook held bilateral talks and explored new domains in defence cooperation.

"The defence and security engagements between India and RoK have grown exponentially over the last few years. The latest talks explored new domains of bilateral defence cooperation and avenues to strengthen the long-standing bilateral defence partnership," read the official statement.

Both the Ministers exchanged views on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the defence and security engagements as well as best practices followed by the Armed Forces of both nations. Rajnath Singh lauded the stellar contribution of RoK in the pandemic mitigation efforts.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction over the commitment exhibited by diverse agencies of both countries to sustain structured annual dialogues at various levels of leadership through virtual means when travel and physical engagements became increasingly challenging during the ongoing pandemic.

"This has kept up the momentum of bilateral defence engagements. The Armed Forces of both countries hope to approach 2021 with renewed confidence," it stated.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar and Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy formed part of the Indian delegation during the talks, the statement read.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Massive blaze guts 500 shops in Pune, fireman dies in road accident

India reports 62,258 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload tops 452,000

Barmer man thrashed, forced to drink urine for relationship with woman

News updates from HT: Vaccination pace sluggish in Delhi and all the latest news

Earlier on Friday, Rajnath Singh and Suh Wook jointly inaugurated the India-Korea Friendship Park in a ceremony to mark the occasion at Delhi Cantonment. The park is a symbol of close relations between both countries and acknowledges the contribution of the Indian Army's Medical Mission during the Korean War.

The presence of distinguished guests from the Korean War Veterans Association during the inauguration ceremony was an acknowledgement of the event. Both the Ministers planted a sapling each to mark the momentous occasion. Suh Wook felicitated the Korean War Veterans Association of India General Secretary Anil Malhotra on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajnath singh south korea
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP