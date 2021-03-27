Rajnath Singh, South Korean counterpart discussed new domains in defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Defence of Republic of Korea Suh Wook held bilateral talks and explored new domains in defence cooperation.

"The defence and security engagements between India and RoK have grown exponentially over the last few years. The latest talks explored new domains of bilateral defence cooperation and avenues to strengthen the long-standing bilateral defence partnership," read the official statement.

Both the Ministers exchanged views on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the defence and security engagements as well as best practices followed by the Armed Forces of both nations. Rajnath Singh lauded the stellar contribution of RoK in the pandemic mitigation efforts.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction over the commitment exhibited by diverse agencies of both countries to sustain structured annual dialogues at various levels of leadership through virtual means when travel and physical engagements became increasingly challenging during the ongoing pandemic.

"This has kept up the momentum of bilateral defence engagements. The Armed Forces of both countries hope to approach 2021 with renewed confidence," it stated.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar and Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy formed part of the Indian delegation during the talks, the statement read.

Earlier on Friday, Rajnath Singh and Suh Wook jointly inaugurated the India-Korea Friendship Park in a ceremony to mark the occasion at Delhi Cantonment. The park is a symbol of close relations between both countries and acknowledges the contribution of the Indian Army's Medical Mission during the Korean War.

The presence of distinguished guests from the Korean War Veterans Association during the inauguration ceremony was an acknowledgement of the event. Both the Ministers planted a sapling each to mark the momentous occasion. Suh Wook felicitated the Korean War Veterans Association of India General Secretary Anil Malhotra on the occasion.