Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam to deepen defence ties
india news

Rajnath Singh to visit Vietnam to deepen defence ties

The defence minister will hold bilateral talks with General Giang and both leaders will review defence cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen military engagements.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will undertake a three-day visit to Vietnam on June 8 for talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 05:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a three-day visit to Vietnam on June 8 for talks with his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang to deepen bilateral defence cooperation, the defence ministry announced on Sunday.

Singh will preside over the handing over ceremony of 12 high-speed boats to Vietnam at the Hong Ha yard in Hai Phong, with the boats built by L&T under India’s $100 million defence line of credit to the south-east Asian country, the ministry said.

“This project is significant in the context of the growing defence industry cooperation with Vietnam and exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India, Make for the World’,” it added.

Singh will begin his visit by paying respects to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.

Singh will hold bilateral talks with General Giang and both leaders will review bilateral defence cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen military engagements, officials said, adding that the talks will cover regional and global issues of shared interest. Singh is also scheduled to call on the President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and PM Pham Minh Chinh during his visit.

RELATED STORIES

His itinerary includes visits to training institutions of Vietnam at Nha Trang, including the Telecommunication University where an Army Software Park is being set up with $5-million grant from India, the ministry said. The visit comes at a time when India and Vietnam mark 50 years of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. The two countries have had a comprehensive strategic partnership since 2016, and defence cooperation is a key pillar of the relationship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP