Rajpath name change: List of other roads rechristened in Delhi

The national Capital’s historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns are set to be renamed as ‘Kartavya Path’. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has reportedly convened a special meeting on September 7 to discuss the same.

This development comes ahead of its inauguration on September 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The proposal is yet to come but the meeting is being called to discuss the change in name. All members and officials concerned will participate in the meeting,” said NDMC vice-chairman and former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Upadhyay.

However, this is not the first time names of roads in the national Capital have been changed.

The majority of the renaming took place to do away with the symbols relating to the colonial mindset, as PM Modi said in his 15 August speech this year.

Only the names of public facilities given before independence can be renamed, according to the Centre’s rule.

Here’s a list of other significant roads that have been renamed in Delhi.

Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg

Lok Kalyan Marg, formerly known as Race Course Road, houses some of India’s most powerful persons. The renaming took place on 21 September, 2016, by NDMC after 36 years of its construction. The decision to call the road Lok Kalyan Marg was taken unanimously as a common ground between suggestions made by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and union minister Meenakshi Lekhi.

Aurangzeb Road to APJ Abdul Kalam Road

The decision to rename one of the most elite addresses in Delhi came in the backdrop of former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s death in 2015. The renaming was done following BJP lawmaker Mahesh Girri’s letter to PM Modi.

Dalhousie Road to Dara Shikoh Road

NDMC on 6 February, 2017, changed the name of Dalhousie Road to Dara Shikoh Road, paying homage to the eldest son of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The proposal was first put forward by the NDMC council in 2014.

Teen Murti Chowk to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk

Centre renamed the roundabout surrounding the iconic war memorial, Teen Murti Chowk, after the battle of Haifa, a city in Israel. It was marked as a symbolic gesture of friendship with Israel. It was earlier believed that Teen Murti Marg radiating from the roundabout has also been renamed. However, NDMC officials clarified only the roundabout was renamed.