Rajya Sabha adjourned after protests over NCT Bill

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a series of adjournments amid protests by the Opposition over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to give overarching powers over Delhi’s daily functioning to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor.

Lok Sabha passed the bill on Monday.

No sooner had minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy moved the bill for consideration in the Upper House than the Opposition members began their protests, with some MPs walking down to the Well of the house. Amid protests by angry members, the house witnessed four adjournments before it was finally adjourned for the day.

Soon after Reddy moved the bill, leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said it was a “dangerous bill” that sought to take away the rights of elected representatives. The bill says the “government” in Delhi will mean the L-G in the context of all legislation passed by the city-state’s assembly. Also, it makes it mandatory for the city government to seek the L-G’s opinion before any executive action.

Before the house was finally adjourned for the day, Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said the government and the Opposition had reached the consensus that the house will meet at 10 am on Wednesday. He said the NCT bill would be taken up after a discussion on the Finance Bill on March 24, and there would be no Zero Hour, Question Hour or lunch break.