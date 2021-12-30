Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha adviser to devise road map for reform of House processes
india news

Rajya Sabha adviser to devise road map for reform of House processes

PPK Ramacharyulu, now adviser in the Rajya Sabha secretariat, will prepare a road map for reforms in the functioning of its officials.
A view of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 11:58 PM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

A month after he was unceremoniously shifted from the Rajya Sabha secretary general’s chair, PPK Ramacharyulu, now adviser in the Upper House secretariat, will prepare a road map for reforms in the functioning of its officials.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has commissioned this study for “improvement of functional systems in the Secretariat based on imaginative approach that enables evidence-based interpretation of the functioning of the House in the evolving situations”, an official order stated.

Ramacharyulu’s study would take into account “integration of various initiatives taken during the last four years for better monitoring of output and service delivery further to detailed examination of process inadequacies in the functioning of the Secretariat”.

Among other things, Ramacharyulu will also look into “promotion by equipping Secretariat officials for higher positions through a holistic understanding of various aspects and nuances of the functioning of the House.” This, however, has not amused at least two Opposition lawmakers, who quickly pointed out that Ramacharyalu was the first insider of the RS secretariat to rise through the ranks to become the secretary general — the top bureaucrat — in past 70 years.

RELATED STORIES

Naidu, who is set to complete his current term next August, has sought to examine and redesign processes and revamp the leadership promotion system. In an order issued this week, Naidu noted that “in the light of the experience and initiatives taken during the last four years, there is an imperative need for systems improvement in the Secretariat”.

The study, involving ten aspects of the functioning of the Secretariat, would touch upon process re-engineering and quantification of deliverable output by each of the 12 divisions of the Rajya Sabha. It would also include measures to improve functioning of House panels, leadership promotion, promotion of team spirit and a sense of involvement and “coordinated effort for better communication outreach through media on various aspects of the functioning of the House”.

What triggered the preparation of such a road map was Naidu’s assessment that various divisions of the secretariat need to function in an integrated manner and plug inadequacies.

Ramacharyalu was elevated from the secretary general’s position just 10 weeks after his appointment. He was preplaced by former CBDT chief PC Mody in an unusual move. Naidu made Ramacharyalu adviser in the secretariat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saubhadra Chatterji

Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP