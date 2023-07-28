Jagdeep Dhankhar pulls up Derek O’Brien for theatrics in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday pulled up Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Derek O’Brien for “theatrics” during an argument over demands for a discussion on the ethnic violence in Manipur before adjourning the House until Monday.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar leaving after the adjournment. (ANI)

O’Brien pointed out that 47 lawmakers had given notices for discussion while Dhankhar was addressing the House and explaining the significance of Question Hour as the “heart of parliamentary proceedings”. Dhankhar explained the notices given could only be taken for a short time discussion.

“Rise above partisan interests and work in a manner for short duration discussion to which I have agreed,” Dhankhar said. O’Brien objected and prompted Dhankhar to say it has become the TMC lawmaker’s habit to engage in theatrics. “So, every time you rise...you think it is your prerogative...the minimum you can exemplify is to show respect to the chair. If I am saying something, you rise and create theatrics.”

O’Brien responded there was no theatrics. “I am only quoting the rules of the House. We want a serious discussion on Manipur under Rule 267, which is a key emergency provision given the seriousness of the issue.”

On 24 July, Dhankhar warned O’Brien after the TMC lawmaker objected to the chairman not mentioning the party affiliations of opposition members seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue. “You are challenging the chair,” Dhankhar remarked then before adjourning the proceedings.

A logjam between the government and the opposition has stalled Parliament since the ongoing monsoon session began on Thursday. Constituents of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the Manipur violence inside the House, triggering a deadlock.

