Manipur conflict: Can’t direct PM Modi to discuss issue in RS, says Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday ruled out issuing a directive for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be present in the Upper House to discuss the situation in Manipur as has been demanded by the opposition parties, saying that by doing so he would be “violating” his oath of office.

(PTI)

Dhankhar, who a day earlier referred to the opposition’s demand for the PM to make a statement in the House as “constitutionally ill-premised”, said, “I had in categorical terms indicated very firmly on a proper constitutional premise and precedent that from this chair, I will be violating my oath if I impart a directive for the presence of the Prime Minister.”

He went on to say that such a directive has not come from the chair in the past and the opposition’s insistence that the PM be present in the House is “ill-advised”.

“…I cannot make up for ignorance (of the opposition) of the statute and the Constitution. If he wants to come, like everyone else, it is his prerogative. From this chair, a directive of this nature, which has never been issued, will not be issued,” he said.

The chairman’s comments came soon after the leader of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, spoke about how he had made eight points in the notice submitted to have a discussion on the situation in Manipur under Rule 267, which explained why the discussion should be held and why the PM should be present.

The opposition’s arguments notwithstanding, Dhankhar said he had received 58 notices under Rule 267 to discuss the Manipur situation, but since they did not meet the conditions for suspending business to take up the issue, he did not admit the notices.

Following the chair’s decision, the opposition parties walked out in protest.

When TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray indicated that his party MPs were also walking out, Dhankhar said the lawmakers were walking away from their mandate.

“...He is not walking out from the House, but he is walking out from his constitutional obligations. He is walking out from performing his duty for the people. This is the platform to serve the people at large, as per rule of law. Such a failure, the people have to judge...” Dhankhar said.

Earlier, Dhankhar said the time allocated for a short-duration discussion on Manipur under Rule 176 was not limited to two-and-a-half hours.

“I had indicated no time limit and (said) that all segments will have a full say.”

