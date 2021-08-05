Rajya Sabha: Deputy chairman calls conduct of suspended TMC MP ‘unbecoming’

A day after Trinamool MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for a day, the deputy chairman today called a suspended member’s conduct “unbecoming” as he alleged that the member, during the adjournment of a House, had broken the glass of a door of the Rajya Sabha chamber, injuring a woman member of security staff. The Opposition, however, accused the deputy chairman for “supporting the wrong narrative” of the incident.

“A member of Rajya Sabha who was earlier suspended… tried to enter the Rajya Sabha chamber, and on being stopped by the security personnel, the member broke the glass of one of the doors of the lobby of the Rajya Sabha chamber… injuring a lady security officer... She has lodged a complaint... This is highly unbecoming and deplorable…” deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said.

An officer from Parliament Security Services (PSS) suffered minor injuries on Wednesday when Arpita Ghosh, one of the suspended Trinamool Congress MPs allegedly broke the glass pane of a wooden door in Rajya Sabha by smashing her mobile phone throught it in a bid to enter the Upper House, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended six Trinamool Congress MPs, including Ghosh, for entering the Well of the House with placards and shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, responding to the deputy chairman, Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that MPs were sitting in Central Hall after being suspended. He added that they had returned to the Rajya Sabha chamber only after the adjournment of the House for the day to get their belongings.

“In the commotion, the glass pane was broken. How does the responsibility of that lie on us today (in the session)? How can she (Arpita Ghosh) be suspended today [Thursday] from the session (for yesterday’s [Wednesday’s] incident which took place during adjournment)?” he questioned.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal alleged that the chamber was closed for sanitisation and the MPs were trying to enter inside the chamber during that time.

Leader of Opposition and Congress member Mallikarjun Kharge invoked Rule 255 of the “Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States”, saying that the member is required to be absent from House only for the remaining part of the day.

“They have been withdrawn only for the day’s meeting, not after adjournment... they only came here to take their things… Whatever Mr Piyush Goyal said is wrong and you (deputy chairman) are supporting the wrong narrative.”

BJP MP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi retorted saying that no one has issues with the protests in the House. “The only thing that is not acceptable is the violence… They (Opposition) want to hijack the House,” he said.