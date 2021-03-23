Paraliament LIVE | AAP MP writes to Rajya Sabha chairman over NCT Bill
- In Rajya Sabha, the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 is on the list for consideration and passing.
The Finance Bill, 2021 will be taken up by Lok Sabha for consideration and passing as Parliament will convene at 11am on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the bill in the lower house of the Parliament on Monday. The bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the Centre for the financial year 2021-22.
In Rajya Sabha, the Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2021 is on the list for consideration and passing. The bill seeks to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20.
The second and final half of the Budget session will end on April 8. The first part of the budget session commenced on January 29 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both houses. The first part concluded on February 29 and the second part began on March 7.
MAR 23, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Samajwadi party's Jaya Bachchan raises manual scavenging issue in Rajya Sabha
It is a pity that today we are still talking about death and manual scavengers. I cannot understand why we have not yet been able to provide them protective gears and why we have not done away with manual scavengers? asks Samajwadi party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha. "We are talking of progress, we are talking about going to the moon and Mars and everywhere and we cannot provide...It's an embarrassment for the country and for all of us sitting here," she also said.
MAR 23, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Sanjay Singh gives zero notice in Rajya Sabha
Sanjay Singh also gave zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, demanding solution "to growing unemployment in the country."
MAR 23, 2021 10:22 AM IST
AAP MP writes to Rajya Sabha chairman over NCT Bill
Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh wrote to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkiah Naidu, a day after it was passed in the lower house of the Parliament. "Notice for opposing the introduction of The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (AMENDMENT) Bill, 2021, in the House, since it violates the provisions of the Constitution of India," Singh said in the notice.
MAR 23, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Lok Sabha to consider Finance Bill today
Bills for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha
-The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 -The Finance Bill, 2021
