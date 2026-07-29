Rajya Sabha passes bill to make insult of Vande Mataram criminal offence

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the bill to make insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Sansad TV/ PTI Photo)

The upper house of the Parliament took up the discussion over the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 -- which was listed for consideration and passing in the list of business.

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The bill was first tabled on Friday (July 24) by minister of state (MoS) for home affairs Nityanand Rai.

The discussion witnessed protests and sloganeering from the opposition parties, seeking a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police force against NEET paper leak demonstrators in the national capital.

The Opposition also staged a walkout amid discussion over bill.

The proposed amendment seeks to expand the scope of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, by bringing within its ambit acts of intentionally obstructing the rendition of the national song or creating disturbances during its singing.

The bill seeks to make desecration of or disrespect towards the country's national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem, a criminal offence, with a provision of up to three years' imprisonment.

Drama in Lok Sabha

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, high political drama took place in Lok Sabha on Wednesday during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech. He questioned the use of force and pellet guns against students during the protest, alleging that home minister Amit Shah gave the orders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, high political drama took place in Lok Sabha on Wednesday during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech. He questioned the use of force and pellet guns against students during the protest, alleging that home minister Amit Shah gave the orders. {{/usCountry}}

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His comments drew strong opposition from BJP, with its ministers demanding an apology as they dubbed his remarks as mere allegations against the government.

Gandhi claimed that either the home minister ordered firing pellet guns on students, or it was done by police forces without his approval or knowledge. He said that both situations reflect the irresponsibility on part of Shah.

The Lok Sabha, however, passed the anti-paper leak bill, even though the Opposition continued its sloganeering. The bill will now go to the Rajya Sabha, where it will need to clear the Upper House before going to President Droupadi Murmu for assent.

Gandhi's press conference at 6 pm

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The Congress leader claimed that he was not allowed to speak in the Parliament, alleging that his mic was switched off mid speech.

In a post on X, he announced that he will hold a press conference at 6 pm to say all that he could not in the Lok Sabha.

“Today, during my speech in Parliament, I raised the issue of the brutality inflicted on students in Delhi and named the one responsible - Home Minister Amit Shah.” the post read.

“The BJP did not let me speak. At 6 PM today - I will hold a press conference and say everything that I was not allowed to say in the House.”

"They can turn off the mic - but not the students' echo," he added.

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