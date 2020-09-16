e-paper
Home / India News / 'Covid-19 battle far from over': Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on Harsh Vardhan's statement

'Covid-19 battle far from over': Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on Harsh Vardhan's statement

This comes as various leaders raised Covid-19 issue in Parliament. As the session began on Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over “Covid-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce”.

india Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Vardhan had said that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over and the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Vardhan had said that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over and the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.(PTI)
         

The Rajya Sabha will on Wednesday hold a discussion on the statement made by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan a day earlier on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The upper house of Parliament will also discuss the steps taken by the central government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This comes as various leaders raised Covid-19 issue in Parliament. As the session began on Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over “Covid-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce”.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Veer Singh also moved a zero hour notice over increase in unemployment due to lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Vardhan had said that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over and the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“I want to remind the members that battle against Covid-19 is far from over. I wish to inform the house that government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in India,” the health minister had said.

He also said that the countrywide lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases of Covid-19 and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths.

With various precautionary measures at place, the monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday. The 18-day long session will conclude on October 1.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally surpassed five-million mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of total cases stood at 5,02,0359. The death toll reached 82,066 after 1,290 fresh fatalities.

