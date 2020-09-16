‘Covid-19 battle far from over’: Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on Harsh Vardhan’s statement

india

The Rajya Sabha will on Wednesday hold a discussion on the statement made by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan a day earlier on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The upper house of Parliament will also discuss the steps taken by the central government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This comes as various leaders raised Covid-19 issue in Parliament. As the session began on Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over “Covid-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce”.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Veer Singh also moved a zero hour notice over increase in unemployment due to lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Vardhan had said that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over and the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

“I want to remind the members that battle against Covid-19 is far from over. I wish to inform the house that government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in India,” the health minister had said.

He also said that the countrywide lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases of Covid-19 and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths.

With various precautionary measures at place, the monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday. The 18-day long session will conclude on October 1.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally surpassed five-million mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of total cases stood at 5,02,0359. The death toll reached 82,066 after 1,290 fresh fatalities.