Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ram Jethmalani's son Mahesh Jethmalani says he has been nominated to Rajya Sabha
india news

Ram Jethmalani's son Mahesh Jethmalani says he has been nominated to Rajya Sabha

Mahesh Jethmalani's father Ram Jethmalani, a renowned lawyer who fought several high-profile cases, was also a Rajya Sabha member.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Mahesh Jethmalani has been nominated to Rajya Sabha.(Twitter)

Noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani on Sunday said he has been nominated to Rajya Sabha.

"I have been intimated about my nomination to Rajya Sabha," Jethmalani told PTI.

His father Ram Jethmalani, a renowned lawyer who fought several high-profile cases, was also a Rajya Sabha member.

Mahesh Jethmalani's nomination came days after two seats in the nominated category became vacant -- Swapan Dasgupta resigned from the upper house in March this year after the BJP fielded him as a candidate in the West Bengal assembly elections and Raghunath Mohapatra succumbed to Covid-19 earlier this month.

The President, on advice of the Centre, can nominate 12 members to Rajya Sabha.

The nominated members are drawn from fields such as literature, science, sports, art, and social service.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram jethmalani mahesh jethmalani
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP