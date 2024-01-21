Ram Mandir pran-pratishtha: When and where to watch the mega event LIVE

The auspicious and mega pran-pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will take place in the temple town of Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, with much fanfare. Ram Janmabhoomi temple lit up before its grand opening in Ayodhya, (AP)

The temple town is fully prepared for the tomorrow's ceremony in which the idol of Lord Ram Lalla would be consecrated in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Many devotees have started flocking to Ayodhya to witness the auspicious moment.

The consecration ceremony would begin at 12.20 pm in the auspicious nakshatra and is expected to be completed by 1 pm, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, had said and Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals.

The temple trust and Vishva Hindu Parishad have invited nearly 8,000 guests including politicians, business stalwarts, entertainment industry stars and other diginitaries who are scheduled to arrive the temple town for the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

The temple trust has also advised the devotees and people to participate in the ceremony virtually. The grand event will be broadcast live across different platforms in the country.

When and where to watch:

The live screening of the mega event would commence at 11 am on Monday, January 22 and will be relayed in temples and public places in villages and urban areas across the country. The entire ceremony will be broadcast live on all the channels of India's national broadcaster, Doordarshan.

For this, the Doordarshan has installed nearly 40 cameras at various locations in Ayodhya, including the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex and the coverage would be available in 4K display.

Besides the main temple premises, the national broadcaster will beam live visuals on different channels from Ram ki Paidi near Saryu ghat, Jatayu statue at Kuber Tila, among other locations.

"Like the G20...when we had done 4K transmission, this time also, Doordarshan will do it in 4K (broadcast technology).... The entire coverage will be live and broadcast in different languages, and on different channels. And, private channels will also get the feed via Doordarshan," Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra told news agency PTI.

Additionally, Indian Railways has also installed at least 9,000 screens at railway stations across the country to live telecast the pran-pratishtha ceremony.

Ayodha all set for pran-pratishtha:

Several events and rituals have been lined up for the consecration ceremony including a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.30 pm.

The seven-day rituals that started on January 16 will be completed tomorrow with the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla in the temple.

Standing on 2.7 acres of land in the temple town, the Ram Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style as a three-storied shrine, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. It features five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandap.