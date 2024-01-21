What's next after Ram Mandir pran-pratishtha? Nripendra Mishra reveals plans

Ahead of the pran-pratishtha or consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the temple's construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Sunday, shed light on the further construction plan on the mandir premises. Mishra said the entire temple would be built and completed by 2024. A construction crew works on Ram Mandir(AP)

"We will start our work from 23rd January with new enthusiasm and a new commitment so that the entire temple can be built in 2024. Seven more temples are to be built in the temple premises. Construction work will be started after Pran Pratishtha ceremony..." Mishra told news agency ANI.

While speaking about the arrangements and preparations for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday, he said these are done to ensure that the assurances given to the nation would be fulfilled.

"Today is the day before Pran Pratistha and is very important for all of us. All the arrangements have to be seen...it has to be ensured in such a way that all the assurances given to the nation may be fulfilled," he said.

Meanwhile, the temple town is fully prepared for January 22 pran-pratishtha ceremony. Several events and rituals have been lined up for the consecration ceremony including a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15pm.

The seven-day rituals that started on January 16 will be completed tomorrow with the consecration of Lord Ram Lalla in the temple. Chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram will be completed by 12:30pm and the devotees can be able to have a 'darshan' from January 23.

Standing on 2.7 acres of land in the temple town, the Ram Mandir is constructed in the traditional Nagara style as a three-storied shrine, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. It features five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandap.

(With inputs from ANI)