‘Mangal Dhwani’, 14 couples' hosting: Events, rituals for January 22 Ayodhya Ram temple opening

Ayodhya is fully prepared for the upcoming 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony. The flyover and streetlights have been decked up with beautiful artwork depicting Lord Ram, which includes cutouts of his iconic bow and arrow. The ornamental lamp posts have also been designed with traditional 'Ramanandi tilak' motifs. Devotees during the performance of daily puja, 'havan' and 'parayana' in the pavilion ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.(PTI)

Several events and rituals have been lined up for the consecration ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will inaugurate the grand Ram Temple. As many as 8,000 guests are going to participate in the ceremony.

Pran Pratishtha to complete by 12:30 pm

The seven-day rituals that started on January 16 will be completed tomorrow with the consecration of Lord Ram in the temple. Chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram will be completed by 12:30 pm and the devotees can be able to have a 'darshan' after that.

14 couples as ‘mukhya yajmans’ for consecration

14 couples have been invited from the north, east, west, south and northeast parts of India to participate as ‘mukhya yajmans’ during the January 22 Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

The list contains names of Ramchandra Kharadi from Udaipur; Ram Kui Jemi from Assam; Gurucharan Singh Gill from Jaipur; Krishna Mohan from Hardoi; Ramesh Jain from Multani; Adalarasan from Tamil Nadu and Vitthal Rao Kamnle from Maharashtra; Mahadev Rao Gaikwad from Ghumantu Samaj Trust in Maharashtra's Latur; Lingaraj Basavraj from Karnataka; Dilip Valmiki from Lucknow; Anil Chaudhary from the family of Dom Raja; Kailash Yadav from Kashi; Arun Chowdhury from Palwal in Haryana and Kavindra Pratap Singh from Kashi who will join with their spouses to participate in the event.

Consecration to be marked by ‘Mangal Dhwani’

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled ‘Mangal Dhwani’, which will start at 10 am. The event will feature some of the biggest names in the world of music.

“Immersed in devotion, the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be graced by the majestic 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 AM. Witness over 50 exquisite instruments from different states come together for this auspicious occasion, resonating for nearly two hours. Orchestrated by Ayodhya's own Yatindra Mishra, this grand musical rendition is supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi. This magnificent musical program represents a momentous occasion for every Indian, bringing together diverse traditions in celebration and honour of Prabhu Shri Ram,” the temple's trust wrote on X.

India's largest floating screen at Saryu Ghat

There are several places in India and across the globe where the Pran Pratishtha will be telecast live. However, for the devotees in Ayodhya, a Gujarat-based company made a 69-feet floating LED screen, which has been installed at Saryu Ghat, to broadcast the ceremony.

"The length of this entire screen is 69 feet and the height is 16 feet, which makes the entire floating LED screen approximately 1100 square feet," Akshay Anand, the MD of the Gujarat-based company, said.