Ram Navami violence: Gujarat HC denies bail to youth who took part in procession

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat high court on Wednesday refused bail permission to a 20-year-old, who is accused of participating in a procession, taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha, which resulted in communal violence on April 10.

The accused Prashantkumar Pandya sought bail from the court on the grounds that the procession was carried out with police permission and that the crowd had panicked as there was no security provided by the state government.

Pandya has been accused of brandishing a sword in public during the procession. His lawyer argued before the court that people carry weapons during festivals like Ram Navami and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Justice Samir Dave, while refusing to grant bail to the accused, suggested him to again approach the court once the chargesheet in the matter was filed.

Communal tension erupted at Himmatnagar along with Khambhat town in Anand district after a Ram Navmi procession turned violent on April 10. One person reportedly died due to stone pelting in Khambhat as shops and public property were set to fire by the rioters in both the places.

Nine people, including some religious leaders from the minority community, have been arrested in connection to the violence that erupted in Khambhat, according to police.In all, 39 people have been arrested by the police for their alleged role in the violence that erupted at Himmatnagar and Khambhat.

A group from the minority community has approached the high court seeking directions to the police to take action against those who have been booked for rioting.

The Anand police have in the past said that the communal violence that broke out in Khambhat during Ram Navami procession was a pre-planned conspiracy.

The violence was triggered by a small group of people as part of a conspiracy to achieve dominance over a particular community in Khambhat by sabotaging the procession taken out by another community, according to police.

