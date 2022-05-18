Ram temple construction on track: Panel member

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is on track and the work of erecting the plinth with granite stone is set to meet the August deadline, people familiar with the developments said on Tuesday.

“The construction of the three-storied temple, including the Garbh Griha or the sanctum sanctorum and five mandapas is proceeding as per schedule,” a member of the construction committee said, seeking anonymity.

The Garbh Griha, where the idol for worship will be installed, is expected to be ready by December 2023.

Around 17,000 stones measuring 5ft x 2.5 ft x 3 ft, which are being procured from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, will be used in the construction of the plinth, the member cited above said. For the super structure of the temple, the stone is being procured from Rajasthan’s Bansi Paharpur.

“So far, approximately 75,000 cft stone carving has been completed. The total requirement is approximately 4.45 lakh cft stone for the super structure alone. With the phased completion of the plinth, the construction of the super structure will commence soon,” the member said.

The work of design and drawing of the foundation of the parkota is also in the final stages of technical scrutiny, the member said, adding that “various options are being examined, taking into consideration the security and convenience of the pilgrims.”

The construction committee, chaired by Nripendra Misra, is also in the process of finalising the work related to the pilgrimage facilitation centre.

A master plan of roads, railway over bridge, water and sewage, mini smart city, including earmarking for hotels, is also being prepared to ensure flawless services to the pilgrims, the member said.