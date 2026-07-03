Ram Temple donation case accused’s wife gets notice over ‘illegal’ construction

The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) on Thursday served notice for an allegedly unauthorised three-storey under-construction house owned by the wife of key accused Lavkush Mishra in what officials described was a precursor to demolishing the property.

The Ram Temple Trust donations controversy first surfaced on June 7 when SP leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey alleged that donations worth ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore were siphoned off from temple offerings. (Representational Photo/ AP)

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“A notice has been issued to Supriya Mishra, wife of Lavkush Mishra, regarding violation of the development authority laws in the construction of their premises in Banveerpur village of Sohawal tehsil. The land was purchased in her name, while the construction was allegedly undertaken without obtaining mandatory approval from the development authority,” said ADA secretary Rakesh Kumar Mishra.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said Supriya was given a week to explain why action should not be taken for allegedly violating building bylaws. “If violations are established and the owner fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, further action, including demolition proceedings, will be taken as per the applicable legal provisions,” said a senior official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Supriya was given a week to explain why action should not be taken for allegedly violating building bylaws. “If violations are established and the owner fails to provide a satisfactory explanation, further action, including demolition proceedings, will be taken as per the applicable legal provisions,” said a senior official. {{/usCountry}}

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Supriya Mishra denied receiving a notice. “I do not know anything about it. I have not received any notice. My house is being constructed near Shahadatganj. He worked at the Ram temple for two to three months,” she told reporters.

Investigators searched Lavkush Mishra’s residence on Wednesday and questioned his family members as part of the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in Ram temple donation collections.

Lavkush was hired by a private agency engaged by the State Bank of India to count cash collected from the Ram temple’s donation boxes, along with five other men – all of whom have been arrested.

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According to officials, the ADA action came on directions from the state government to identify immovable assets acquired or constructed by the accused after they joined the Ram Temple establishment and verify whether such properties comply with statutory building norms.

The officials cited above said the ADA identified multiple properties allegedly linked to the accused that are suspected to have been constructed without approved building plans or in violation of development regulations. Notices are being issued as part of the mandatory legal process before any coercive action is initiated.

Another property belonging to co-accused Anukalp Mishra in Kaushalpuri has also come under scrutiny and may face similar proceedings if violations are found during inspection, officials said.

“The authorities are also verifying whether any assets acquired by the accused warrant further action under the applicable provisions of law,” officials added.

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On November 13, 2024, the Supreme Court had directed that no demolition should be carried out without prior 15-day notice to the property’s owner and without following the statutory guidelines.

The Ram Temple Trust donations controversy first surfaced on June 7 when SP leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey alleged that donations worth ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore were siphoned off from temple offerings. On June 13, the state set up a SIT at the request of the temple trust.

The panel conducted a preliminary inquiry between June 15 and 20 and flagged prima facie irregularities in the handling of cash and valuables offered by devotees.