india news

Ram temple to have stone from Sri Lankan village where Sita was likely held capt

It is believed that Sita Eliya is the place where goddess Sita was held captive by demon king Ravana, according to the ancient epic 'Ramayana'.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter.com/IndiainSL

A stone from Sri Lankan village, Sita Eliya, will be used in the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The announcement was made by the high commission of India in Colombo on Twitter.

"A stone from Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a pillar of strength for India-Sri Lanka ties. This stone was received at Mayurapathi Amman Temple by HC-designate of Sri Lanka to India HE Mr Milinda Moragoda in presence of the High Commissioner," the high commission tweeted.

"It will celebrate multifarious commonalities between the countries and also encourage more tourism and exchanges between the two peoples," it further said on in a subsequent tweet.

It is believed that Sita Eliya is the place where goddess Sita was held captive by demon king Ravana, according to the ancient epic 'Ramayana'. The village also has a dedicated temple to Goddess Sita and is said to mark the place she regularly prayed to her husband and Lord Rama for her rescue.

The stone is expected to be brought by Sri Lankan high commissioner-designate to India Milinda Moragoda.

In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has been entrusted with the task of Ram temple construction. Earlier this week, the trust started filling work of the temple's foundation.

The remaining work related to the spreading of engineered material, etc will be done from April 9. The trust is expected to receive a supply of the requisite material by then.

Earlier this month, the general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is likely to be ready in three years.

