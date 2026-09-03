Ram Temple trust gets its first woman trustee

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust besides announcing its first chief executive officer (CEO) also appointed new general secretary and three trustees on Wednesday, nearly three months after allegations of donation theft at the Ayodhya temple led to multiple probes, arrests and the resignation of Champat Rai as the trust’s general secretary.

Three new trustees were appointed to fill vacancies as the trust reshuffled key posts following the donation theft controversy. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Among the key trust posts, former treasurer Govind Dev Giri has been given the new role of general secretary.

Also read: Ram temple trust appoints retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as temple’s first CEO

Three new trustees inducted, first woman joins trust

Deep Dive Who are the new trustees appointed to the Ram Temple Trust, and why is one of them significant? The new trustees are Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey, and Nirmala Yadav. Nirmala Yadav is significant because she is the first woman inducted into the trust. What changes were made in the leadership of the Ram Temple Trust, and what was the reason behind these changes? The Ram Temple Trust appointed retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO and Govind Dev Giri as the new general secretary. These changes were made to restructure the trust following controversies over donation theft. How is the role of the CEO expected to impact the Ram Temple Trust's operations after the donation theft allegations? The CEO's role will bring professional oversight to the trust’s operations, shifting management from trustee-led to a corporate structure to enhance daily security, logistics, and financial management.

The trust also appointed Delhi-based businessman Mahesh Bhagchandka. Former additional advocate general Madan Mohan Pandey, a native of Ayodhya who fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case since 1993, and Nirmala Yadav, a long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and former principal of PG College, Shikohabad, as the three new trustees appointed to fill vacancies in the trust.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Yadav is the first woman inducted into the trust. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav is the first woman inducted into the trust. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, Bhagchandka, a close associate to one of the stalwarts of Ram Janmabhoomi movement Ashok Singhal, will also take over the charge from Giri as the new treasurer.

Also read: Ram temple trust to pick CEO, discuss deed amendment amid donation theft row

With the development, curtains fell on talk of Champat Rai’s return. Rai had resigned on June 26 after the donation theft row. The decisions came during a crucial meeting of the trust’s board in Ayodhya.

“Out of three names shortlisted by the search committee, the trust selected former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra for the CEO’s post,” said Krishna Mohan after the meeting. “Govind Dev Giri has accepted to be full-time general secretary,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, no decision could be taken on the appointment of spokesperson for the Trust, said Mohan.

Also read: Ram Mandir donation ‘theft’ probe: SIT flags ‘gross lapses’, finds no financial impropriety at top level

CEO role brings professional oversight to trust operations

Mishra’s appointment as CEO for three years marks a shift from trustee-led management to professional corporate oversight for daily security, logistics, crowd and multi-crore funds.

The temple trust has been grappling the allegations of donation theft since it first surfaced on June 7, when Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey alleged that donations worth ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore were siphoned off from temple offerings.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On June 13, the state government set up the first SIT and a probe began.

The SIT was in Ayodhya from June 15 to 20 and submitted its preliminary report to the state home department on June 23. On June 25, a first information report (FIR) was registered against eight named accused and other unidentified people in the case, who were arrested on June 26.