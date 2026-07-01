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Ram Temple Trust may pick administrative officer as CEO amid donation probe, names surface

The recommendation to create the CEO post at Ram Temple trust is part of a broader proposal to strengthen the trust’s administrative functioning. 

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 06:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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An administrative officer may be appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram Mandir Trust, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recommending the creation of the post in its preliminary report, officials said on Tuesday.

The names of Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra and retired IAS officer Yogeshwarram Mishra are being discussed for the proposed CEO post.(X/@NarendraModi)

The recommendation is part of a broader proposal to strengthen the trust’s administrative functioning, said the people cited above. The proposal is expected to figure prominently during the Trust’s quarterly meeting on July 11, while the central government is also likely to take a decision on the issue before the meeting.

The people cited above said the names of Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra and retired IAS officer Yogeshwarram Mishra are being discussed for the proposed CEO post. However, no official decision has been taken so far.

The proposed appointment will require amendments to the trust’s bylaws, as the existing rulebook does not provide for the post of CEO. The proposal comes after the arrest of eight accused in the alleged embezzlement case and the resignation of two trustees. Trustee Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami has said the resignations will be discussed during the July 11 meeting.

Also Read: Ram Temple donation row: Ayodhya police zeroes in on assets of eight jailed suspects

The controversy first surfaced on June 7 when Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey alleged that donations worth 5 crore to 7.5 crore were siphoned off from temple offerings. On June 13, the state government set up a special investigation team at the request of the temple trust.

 
special investigation team ram mandir ram temple
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