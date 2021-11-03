Ram Temple will be open for Darshan from December 2023: VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said that the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace and also said that the temple will open for ‘darshan’ from December 2023.

“I am working in coordination with VHP leader and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai. The construction work is going on at a rapid pace and it will be open for 'darshan' for devotees from December 2023,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The VHP leader said that work related to rafting has been undertaken. Gopal said that the rafting work will be completed in 15 days. “After the foundation work is done, we will proceed with the granite work, filling the foundation. We will do the plinth work with granite. The temple will be 360 feet long and 235 feet wide. There are five main pillars and the main pillar is 161 feet high,” the VHP leader said.

“For the construction of the Ram Temple, graphites have been brought from Bangalore. Stones are coming from Mirzapur and Jodhpur. Sandstones are coming from Bansi Paharpur. The people have waited for so long. We will light 50,000 diyas in this place today,” he further added.

Champat Rai earlier in October said that the grand Ram Temple will be equipped with modern technology. “A reflection of the mythology will also be witnessed in the Ram Temple. The impression of the deity Adishakti Navagraha will be engraved in each pillar,” Rai said.

The general secretary of Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust informed that since currently the concreting is being done, the construction work is carried out only at night.

