'Ram Temple to be ready by…': Panel head reveals when devotees can offer prayers

The first phase of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December 30 this year, while the first and second storeys will be ready by December 30, 2024, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, said on Monday. The construction work of the Ram Temple is underway in Ayodhya. (ANI file)

Mishra, who was also the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the temple is being constructed in three phases and the devotees will be able to enter the temple after the completion of the first phase.

“The temple trust decided that the first phase of Ram Temple construction be completed by December 30, 2023. The first and second storeys will be completed by December 30, 2024. We are trying that people offer prayers to Lord Ram by December 30, 2023,” news agency ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

Mishra added that the five 'mandaps' on the ground floor, besides other works, will be completed in the first phase.

"The Trust has taken the decision that the first phase of the Ram Temple should be completed by December 30, 2023. In the first phase, the five 'mandaps' on the ground floor, out of which the most prominent is the sanctum sanctorum where God's idol will be installed, should be completed," he said.

Mishra said there are nearly 160 pillars in the construction of the five mandaps.

"The work of iconography (visual images and symbols) in them should be completed. A brief description of Lord Ram on the lower plinth of the Temple will be started (in the first phase), and the electricity facility and other facilities should be completed. All these works will be completed by December 30, 2023," he said.

"The first and second storeys of the Temple including the percota (outer perimeter) will be completed by December 30, 2024," Mishra added.

He further informed that the "idol will be installed, the devotees will be able to visit by the end of this year".

"Efforts are being made to accomplish these works by December 30, 2023," Mishra added.

Asked about the time frame within which the construction of the entire temple will be complete, the committee head said that the complex of the Temple will be ready in December 2025.

"The first phase will be completed by December 2023, the second by December 2024 and the third by December 2025 when the complex will also be completed. As the chairman, it is my effort that by December 30, 2023, the devotees can see their lord," he said.

Union minister home minister Amit Shah had announced that the Ram Temple will be opened for devotees by January 1, next year.

Talking about the estimates of the construction of the Temple, the committee head said that it falls between ₹1400 crore and ₹1,800 crore.

"It is estimated that a minimum of ₹1400 crore to ₹1500 crore and a maximum of ₹1800 crore will be the expenditure in the construction of the Ram Temple. There will be a minimum expenditure of ₹300 crore in the construction of the ground floor," Mishra said.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

(With inputs from ANI)

