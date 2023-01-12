‘Ramcharitmanas' row: ‘Either he is mad or…’: Bihar BJP leader slams minister

Bihar BJP leader AP Singh hit out at the state’s education minister Chandrasekhar over his controversial remark about the epic poem 'Ramcharitmanas'. "Either he is mad or anti-national or against the nation's thought process... his place is inside a jail. We'll raise this issue in (the) Assembly," the state's former education minister said.

Read here: Bihar received only 68% of allocated urea this kharif season: Agriculture secretary

On Tuesday Chandrasekhar had claimed books like 'Ramcharitmanas' - a poem based on Hindu mythological epic Ramayana - 'spreads hatred in the society'. The minister also took aim at another Hindu religious book - the 'Manusmriti' - and said it 'sowed... a social divide'.

"A nation becomes great with love and affection. Books like 'Ramcharitmanas', 'Manusmriti' and (MS Golwalkar's) Bunch of Thoughts sowed seeds of hatred and social divide. This is the reason why people burnt 'Manusmriti' and took exception to portion of 'Ramcharitmanas'."

The comment was made when the minister addressed the 15th convocation of the Nalanda Open University. Bihar governor Phagu Chouhan was present at the event.

Read here: Bihar: Kushwaha’s cryptic comment fuels speculation about 2nd deputy CM

On Thursday the minister doubled down on his stand and said that rather than he tender an apology the opposition BJP needed to apologise - for not being aware of 'facts'

Meanwhile, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar sidestepped the controversy, responding, "I don't know anything about it", when asked to comment by reporters.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON